HENRYETTA, Okla.  — Authorities discovered the bodies of seven people Monday, while searching a rural Oklahoma property for two missing teenagers, state investigators confirmed.

The bodies were found near the town of Henryetta, a town of about 6,000, located about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesman Gerald Davidson said.

