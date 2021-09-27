Bobby Zarem, an exuberant press agent who fulfilled his childhood fantasies by catching rising stars and promoting them to stellar careers, died, early Sunday morning, at his home in Savannah, Georgia. He was 84.
His death was confirmed by Bill Augustin, a longtime colleague, who said the cause was complications of lung cancer.
A gregarious and ingratiating Yale graduate, Zarem lasted barely 18 months on Wall Street before stumbling into a career as an indefatigable show business promoter.
A largely affable Barnum, he cannily cultivated a symbiotic bond with reporters, greeted favored guests at his parties by obsequiously dropping to his knees and kissing their hands, and gushed with joyful benevolence one moment only to unleash a vitriolic but lyrical X-rated tirade the next, prompted by a perceived slight or an underling’s lapse.
Zarem’s clients included (in alphabetical order) Alan Alda, Ann-Margret, Woody Allen, Michael Caine, Cher, Michael Douglas, Dustin Hoffman, Sophia Loren, Jack Nicholson, Diana Ross, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.
He publicized the films “Tommy” (by staging a gala party in a midtown Manhattan subway station) and “Saturday Night Fever” (after stealing stills of the production from the studio, which expected the movie to flop and neglected to distribute photographs of John Travolta), as well as “Rambo,” “Dances With Wolves” and “Pumping Iron,” the 1977 documentary about bodybuilding, which starred Schwarzenegger. For that film, Zarem arranged a meeting with Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis that helped elevate Schwarzenegger to global superstardom.
He also played a role in initiating the “I Love New York” tourism campaign — although just how much of a role is unclear; he was one of a number of people who claimed credit for originating the slogan (the logo was designed by Milton Glaser).
He was hired by William S. Doyle, the state’s deputy commerce commissioner, and said he recruited the Wells Rich Greene advertising agency to produce a television advertising campaign starring Broadway celebrities.
He also promoted his own birthplace, transforming John Behrendt’s true-crime book “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” (1994) into a tourism magnet for Savannah. He helped launch a film festival there in 1998 and retired there in 2010.
Judy Klemesrud of The New York Times called him “Super Flack.” Spy magazine characterized him as “preternaturally energetic.” Marion Meade wrote in her biography “The Unruly Life of Woody Allen” (2000) that Zarem was “fueled by an inexhaustible tank of hot air.”
And Hal Erickson, likening him to the fading publicist he inspired who was played by Al Pacino in the film “People I Know,” wrote in his book “Any Resemblance to Actual Persons” (2017) that Zarem “never worried about getting into heaven as long as he could get his people into print.”
Like his theatrical clients, Zarem could deftly switch roles: from the choleric control freak grappling with the last-minute glitches in staging an event to the chivalrous host greeting every guest like a best friend.
He wanted badly to be liked, but he could develop a grudge when he wasn’t.
Zarem feuded venomously with columnist Liz Smith in the 1980s after he discovered that she was writing a separate syndicated column under a pseudonym, Robin Adams Sloan, that denigrated his clients.
In contrast to many of his less gregarious colleagues, Zarem’s own boldfaced name punctuated gossip columns nearly as frequently as his clients’.
But despite his personal visibility, Zarem insisted in an interview with The New York Times in 2001 that his career “was for a long time hurt because I didn’t promote myself.”
“People don’t know half of what I’ve done because I’m not a bragger,” he had told the Times four years earlier. He added, though, that while most of his competitors were “handlers or caterers,” he himself had “elevated publicity to an art form.”
He regularly dined at Elaine’s on the Upper East Side (where he said he introduced Mia Farrow to Allen), helped organize an annual Oscar-night gala (“Almost everybody here is somebody,” he said at one event), and, in an era of antiseptic tweets, was known for sending personalized handwritten notes.
Endowed with a discerning eye that could identify potential stars, Zarem delivered on his boyhood dreams.
“I sit here now,” he said in an interview with South magazine in 2017, “and I realize that everything I fantasized about became real.”
