By Clay Risen
The New York Times
NEW YORK — Bob Diamond, an engineering school dropout who discovered a long-forgotten rail tunnel beneath downtown Brooklyn and later spent more than 20 years trying to revive the borough’s trolley system, only to be stymied by bureaucratic wrangling and his own eccentricities, died Aug. 21 at his home in New York. He was 61.
His girlfriend and only immediate survivor, Sharon Rozsay, said the cause was a stroke followed by a brief illness.
Diamond had just withdrawn from the electrical engineering program at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn in 1979 when he overheard a radio interview with an author who claimed that John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated Abraham Lincoln, had not been captured and killed but had in fact escaped and managed to stash his diary in a secret rail tunnel in Brooklyn.
The outlandish story caught Diamond’s imagination, and, lacking any clear career path, he dove into the hunt for the hidden railway. Evidence of a tunnel emerged immediately as he pored through old newspaper microfilms at the New York Public Library, and later as he perused topographical maps at Brooklyn Borough Hall. But where exactly was it?
After more than a year of searching, Diamond finally pinpointed one possible entrance, at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Court Street.
He received permission to enter, and one day in 1981 he and several city officials popped open a manhole cover across from a bank that is now a Trader Joe’s. Diamond dropped in — but the hole was only three feet deep. There was, however, a narrow space headed west, toward the East River. With an oxygen tank in tow, he belly-crawled about 70 feet until he found the top of a brick arch.
He cleared away enough dirt to open a hole beneath the arch, then dropped a rope ladder over the edge and climbed down. His flashlight beam disappeared into the darkness — the brick-arched tunnel was about 1,600 feet long, 17 feet high and 21 feet wide.
“My first time inside the tunnel was akin to landing on the moon,” he said in a 2009 interview with Pratt Institute magazine Pratt Folio. “I think I have a sense of how Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin must have felt setting foot on its surface.”
The tunnel, he established, had been built by the Long Island Rail Road Co. in 1844 and apparently ran to the waterfront, but it was closed in 1861 because of the company’s financial difficulties. Almost immediately, it had become a part of Brooklyn lore: One article from The New York Times in 1893 claimed it had been used by river pirates to secrete their ill-gotten wares.
With the city’s permission, Diamond started giving paid tours of the tunnel, one of the many ways during his life that he made ends meet. He occasionally worked with local theater troupes and art galleries to stage shows and performances inside it.
Discovering the tunnel was more than a lark. Since he was a child, Diamond had dreamed of bringing back Brooklyn’s trolley system, which had once covered 300 miles of the borough’s streets but had been discontinued in 1956. He envisioned the tunnel as a new terminus.
In 1982, he founded the Brooklyn Historic Railway Association. By the early 1990s the group had acquired several vintage streetcars and free rent on a warehouse in Red Hook, a waterfront section of the borough that at the time was run-down.
The mid-1990s found the city swooning over a streetcar revival — plans were in place for a line crossing midtown Manhattan — and Diamond quickly secured over $300,000 in federal and local grants. Working with volunteers, he soon had about 1,600 feet of track laid along the cobblestones of Red Hook. He even invented a transformer that allowed the trolleys to draw power from the city’s electrical system without having to use a substation.
