SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A 62-year-old man died, Thursday, and another man was injured after their recreational shrimping skiff overturned in a lake north of New Orleans while he and a friend were out trawling.
The trawl snagged around midnight, Thursday, in Lake Pontchartrain, and the boat overturned while the men tried to free the net, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.
