An explosion at a Saudi cemetery where American and European officials were commemorating the end of World War I wounded three people Wednesday, according to official statements.
The attack in the city of Jiddah follows on the heels of a stabbing last month that lightly wounded a guard at the French Consulate in the same city. It’s not clear what motivated the stabbing or Wednesday’s blast, but France has been the target of three attacks in recent weeks that authorities have attributed to Muslim extremists.
“Such attacks on innocent people are shameful and entirely without justification,” said a joint statement issued by the embassies of France, the UK, Greece, Italy and the US, whose officials were in attendance.
One UK national suffered minor injuries, according to the British government, while Greece’s Foreign Ministry said a Greek policeman serving in the country’s Consulate in Jiddah was wounded. The policeman, who was accompanying a consulate employee attending the ceremony, was hospitalized but his life was not in danger, according to the ministry.
A Saudi security officer was also lightly wounded, Saudi state media quoted a local official as saying. He added that an investigation was underway.
