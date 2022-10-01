Black Widow Death

FILE - This Sept. 21, 2012 inmate identification photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Susan Lee Russo. Russo, who prosecutors dubbed a "black widow" because she had her husband killed has died of natural causes while serving a life sentence. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, that 67-year-old died Thursday, Sept. 29. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)

SACRAMENTO (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said, Friday.

Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy, in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David Russo, died, Thursday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

