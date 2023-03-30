JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s Republican-led Senate voted Wednesday against confirming veteran educator Robert P. Taylor as state superintendent of education, angering some Black Democrats who said the rejection was at least partly because Taylor is Black and wrote years ago about the state’s racist history.
The state Board of Education — which has members chosen by the Republican governor, lieutenant governor and House speaker — conducted a nationwide search for a superintendent last year. Board members announced in November that their unanimous choice was Taylor, who had worked the past 30 years in North Carolina.
“This whole confirmation was a political process, and I knew that coming in,” Taylor told The Associated Press on Wednesday evening after the Senate vote. He said senators in the past have confirmed all previous nominees for state superintendent, and he is disappointed this group of senators did not confirm him.
“The fact that they didn’t, that is what I have to live with,” Taylor said. “I will always respect the process.”
It’s not unusual for nominees to serve while waiting for senators to consider confirmation, and Taylor had been working as superintendent in Mississippi since January. With the Senate’s rejection, the Board will search for another superintendent.
About 38% of Mississippi residents are Black. Taylor would have been Mississippi’s second Black state superintendent of education, after Henry Johnson served from 2002 to 2005.
Taylor grew up in Laurel, Miss., and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1990 at the University of Southern Mississippi. As an undergraduate, he wrote for a newsletter called “The Unheard Word,” which he said gave Black students a voice that the campus newspaper often ignored.
A 2020 article on the university’s Center for Black Studies website focused on the short-lived newsletter.
