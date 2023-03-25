Catholic Bishops Transgender Health Care

FILE - Christine Zuba holds the cross she wears when serving as a eucharistic minister at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church at her home in Blackwood, New Jersey, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. After coming out as transgender at age 58, Zuba, a lifelong Catholic, was welcomed into the parish. On Monday, March 20, 2023, United States Catholic bishops have issued guidelines that seek to stop Catholic hospitals from providing gender transition care, a move LGBTQ advocates say could harm the physical and emotional health of transgender people within the church. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

United States Catholic bishops have issued guidelines that seek to stop Catholic hospitals from providing gender transition care, a move LGBTQ advocates say could harm the physical and emotional health of transgender people within the church.

The 14-page doctrinal note, titled “Moral Limits to the Technological Manipulation of the Human Body,” sets forth guidelines for changing a person’s sex, specifically with youth. The document, issued Monday, says Catholic hospitals “must not perform interventions, whether surgical or chemical, that aim to transform the sexual characteristics of a human body into those of the opposite sex, or take part in the development of such procedures.”

