DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bird flu has been detected in a backyard flock of ducks and chickens in western Iowa, federal officials said, Wednesday, a troubling development for a state that is home to the nation’s largest number of egg-laying hens.
The US Department of Agriculture said it confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in the flock of fewer than 50 birds in Pottawattamie County. State officials quarantined the affected location and the birds were killed and incinerated to prevent the spread of the disease.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said since it was a small noncommercial flock there would be no resulting trade or supply chain issues.
“The virus does appear to be very prevalent in wild birds so the next few months during the northern migration in the Mississippi flyway will be a time of high alert for all poultry owners,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.