WASHINGTON — Members of Congress have officially objected to the results in four of the last six presidential elections, a partisan practice that has been legal for over a century but became much more fraught after a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the US Capitol, last year.
In an effort to prevent another Jan. 6, 2021, bills moving through the House and the Senate would make it harder to lodge those objections when Congress counts the electoral votes in a joint session after every presidential election. The move to curtail the objections is part of a larger effort to overhaul the 1800s-era Electoral Count Act and safeguard the integrity of the vote after Trump tried to persuade his Republican allies in Congress to vote against Democrat Joe Biden’s victory and overturn his 2020 defeat.
Under current law, only one member of the House and one member of the Senate has to challenge a state’s results to trigger votes on that state’s electors in each chamber. If a simple majority in each chamber votes to sustain the objection, that state’s votes can be thrown out.
The House and Senate bills would each raise that threshold substantially, with the House bill requiring a third of each chamber to object and the Senate bill requiring a fifth of each chamber to object. The House legislation, passed, last week, would also lay out new requirements for the grounds for an objection.
“It is just too easy to trigger an objection when it only requires one person in each chamber,” says Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican co-sponsor of the Senate version. Eleven GOP senators have signed on to the legislation, which is up for a vote in a Senate committee, on Tuesday.
If the bills are consolidated into one measure that becomes law, it will do away with a tradition that has become increasingly popular as Congress has become more polarized.
(1) comment
"""violent mob""" it looked more like a group of people that were upset about some fishy election statistics....then the POS Mainstream Media (Democrat propaganda tools) expanding the event into a circus for Morons and Useful Idiots. ""Everyone left peacefully"" on Jan 6th...Not like the BLM riots were people were killed, businesses were burned down, and lives were destroyed. Scumbags like the Associated Press (IMHO) have an agenda...and bringing you the facts is "not" on that agenda...unless it aligns with their sinister plans. The Associated Press and its staff, are a pack of lying Scumbags...never forget that.
