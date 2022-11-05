Obit-Sheffield

FILE - Former Alaska Gov. Bill Sheffield, who later became director of the Port of Anchorage, stands on the bridge over Ship Creek in Anchorage, Alaska, in Friday, Jan. 15, 2005. Sheffield has died. He was 94. A statement provided by friends says he died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at his home in Anchorage. Sheffield was governor from 1982 to 1986. (AP Photo/Al Grillo,File)

 AL GRILLO

JUNEAU, Alaska — Bill Sheffield, a former Alaska governor whose term in office was roiled by an impeachment proceeding, has died. He was 94.

A statement provided by friends of Sheffield said he died, Friday, at his home in Anchorage.

