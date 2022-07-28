JOHANNESBURG — A big, pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.
Called the “Lulo Rose,” the diamond was found at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine, the mine’s owner, the Lucapa Diamond Company, announced, Wednesday, on its website.
“Only one in 10,000 diamonds is colored pink. So you’re certainly looking at a very rare article when you find a very large pink diamond,” Lucapa CEO Stephen Wetherall told The Associated Press.
The pink gemstone is expected to fetch a high value when auctioned, but Wetherall said he doesn’t know what kind of premium will be paid because of its color.
Lulo is an alluvial mine which means the stones are recovered from a river bed. The Lucapa company is searching for the underground deposits, known as kimberlite pipes, which would be the main source of the diamonds, said Wetherall, speaking from the company’s headquarters in Australia.
“We’re looking for the kimberlite pipes that brought these diamonds to the surface,” Wetherall said.
