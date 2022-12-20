Biden US Ecuador

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso by his side, President Joe Biden said, Monday, the US is looking to expand and strengthen the US relationship with one of its staunchest allies in South America and a country that’s getting plenty of attention from China.

Lasso’s visit to Washington comes as his tiny nation is on the verge of completing a trade agreement with China, the United States’ strongest economic competitor. China, this year, surpassed the United States as Ecuador’s top trading partner on non-petroleum goods.

