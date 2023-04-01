APTOPIX Russia Reporter Arrested

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the Lefortovsky court to a bus, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Russia's top security agency says an American reporter for the Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges. The Federal Security Service said Thursday that Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

 Alexander Zemlianichenko

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday urged Russia to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on espionage charges — allegations the newspaper denies.

“Let him go,” Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about his message to Russia on the arrest of Gershkovich.

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

I wouldn't be surprised if Biden (actually his POS staff) caused the reporter to be arrested...then Pedo Pete (Biden) can skim off some of the ransom money.

