WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the US strategic reserve, today, as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.

Biden will deliver remarks, today, to announce the drawdown from the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said, Tuesday, on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the release of 180 million barrels authorized by Biden, in March, that was initially supposed to occur over six months. That has sent the strategic reserve to its lowest level, since 1984, in what the administration called a “bridge” until domestic production could be increased. The reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil.

What Pedophile Biden is doing is putting America in danger by depleting her oil reserves...so that the POS won't look so bad when the elections get here 3 weeks from now. What Pedo Pete (Biden) is doing is illegal, same with the 10K loan forgiveness bill the weasel is pushing on. Biden is Human Waste and seems to be making China very happy,,,and Ukraine.

