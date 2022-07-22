Virus Outbreak Biden COVID

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after exiting Air Force One, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, July 21, making him the second U.S. president to get the virus and underscoring the extent to which the virus has infiltrated American society. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

 Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, on Thursday, and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus challenge the nation’s efforts to get back to normal after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. He was isolating at the White House and “continuing to carry out all of his duties fully,” she said.

