WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House, on Wednesday, pledging ongoing support for Ukraine in fending off Russian aggression while saying that the US would back Ukraine’s efforts to pursue a “just peace.”
In brief remarks before their Oval Office meeting, Biden said the US and Ukraine would continue to project a “united defense” as Russia wages a “brutal assault on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation.”
Russia is “trying to use winter as a weapon, but Ukrainian people continue to inspire the world,” Biden said. He told Zelenskyy that “it’s an honor to be by your side.”
The Ukrainian president thanked Biden, US lawmakers and “ordinary people” of America for their support. Zelenskyy, on his first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February, said he wanted to visit earlier and his visit now showed the “situation is under control, because of your support.”
The highly sensitive trip was taking place after 10 months of a brutal war that has seen tens of thousands of casualties on both sides and devastation for Ukrainian civilians. Just before his arrival, the US announced its largest single delivery of arms to Ukraine, including Patriot surface-to-air missiles, and Congress planned to vote on a spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy headed abroad after making a daring and dangerous trip Tuesday to what he called the hottest spot on the 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) front line of the war, the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s contested Donetsk province. He praised Ukrainian troops for their “courage, resilience and strength” as artillery boomed in the background.
Poland’s private broadcaster, TVN24, said Zelenskyy crossed into Poland, early Wednesday, on his way to Washington. The station showed footage of what appeared to be Zelenskyy arriving at a train station and being escorted to a motorcade. TVN24 said the video, partially blurred for security reasons, was shot in Przemysl, a Polish border town that has been the arrival point for many refugees
US officials, citing security concerns, were mum about Zelenskyy’s travel plans, but a US official confirmed that Zelenskyy was flown on a US Air Force jet that landed at Joint Base Andrews, just outside the capital.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the visit “will underscore the United States’ steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance.”
After the White House meeting, Zelenskyy and Biden were to hold a news conference in the East Room. The address to Congress, which Vice President Kamala Harris will attend, was expected in the evening
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her invitation to Zelenskyy to speak to lawmakers, said “the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself” and that they were looking forward to “hearing your inspiring message of unity, resilience and determination.”
US and Ukrainian officials have made clear they do not envision an imminent resolution to the war and are preparing for fighting to continue for some time. The latest infusion of US money would be the biggest yet — and exceed Biden’s $37 billion request.
Biden has repeated that while the US will arm and train Ukraine, American forces will not be directly engaged in the war.
