APTOPIX Biden Zelenskyy Washington

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes him to the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Washington. First lady Jill Biden is at right. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House, on Wednesday, pledging ongoing support for Ukraine in fending off Russian aggression while saying that the US would back Ukraine’s efforts to pursue a “just peace.”

In brief remarks before their Oval Office meeting, Biden said the US and Ukraine would continue to project a “united defense” as Russia wages a “brutal assault on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation.”

