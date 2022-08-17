Biden

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at the Charleston Air Force Base in Charleston, S.C., Tuesday, Aug.16, 2022, to travel to the White House in Washington, where he will sign the Democrats' landmark climate change and health care bill into law, and then fly on to Wilmington, Del., to continue his vacation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law, on Tuesday, delivering what he has called the “final piece” of his pared-down domestic agenda, as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters less than three months before the midterm elections.

The legislation includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change — some $375 billion over the decade — and would cap prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients. It also would help an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

stepped-up IRS enforcement of wealthy individuals and entities,...B.S. they will be coming after you. Biden is a Parasite and a Pedophile and is comprised by China....You can label anything you want...I do believe Clinton called Epstein's Island (aka Pedo Island) the "Loving Child Daycare Center". The political Scum thinks you are a Coward and an Idiot...and they are right.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.