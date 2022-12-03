Biden Rail Strike

President Joe Biden speaks before signing H.J.Res.100, a bill that aims to avert a freight rail strike, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Washington. The measure passed Thursday by the Senate and Wednesday by the House binds rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden assured Americans, on Friday, that the US economy is chugging along in the holiday season, but the very strength of a new jobs report showed that high inflation remains a recession threat.

At the White House, the president signed an emergency bill to avert a rail strike that he said could have caused 765,000 job losses, in two weeks and plunged the country into a painful downturn. But many voters and economists still fear that a recession is nigh and the price of reducing high prices will be layoffs.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Biden (aka Pedo Pete) cannot even see the teleprompter. What a Loser Biden has become....He loves holding hands with France's Macron...and taking showers with his daughter Ashley. Biden is Stacked Human Waste....and I bet his "Rat Brain" gives up the ghost, within 6 months.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.