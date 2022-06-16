WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is issuing executive orders,Wednesday, to stymie what the White House says are discriminatory legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community by Republican-controlled states.
The orders seek to discourage “conversion therapy” — a discredited practice that aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity — while also promoting gender-affirming surgery and expanding foster care protections for gay and transgender parents and children.
The White House says the actions, which tap money already allocated to federal agencies, are meant to counter 300-plus anti-LGBTQ laws introduced by state lawmakers over the past year alone.
