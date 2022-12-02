United States France

President Joe Biden stands with French President Emmanuel Macron after a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, on Thursday, acknowledged “glitches” in America’s clean energy law that have raised concerns in Europe, but said “there’s tweaks we can make” to satisfy allies.

Biden, who honored French President Emmanuel Macron with the first state dinner of his presidency, on Thursday evening, said at a joint news conference that he and the French president spoke “a good deal” about European concerns over his signature climate change law during an Oval Office meeting.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Biden is a weasel...and climate change is for Clueless Cowards. I do believe Europe is back to burning coal, and are cutting down their forests to keep warm...lol Europe is a joke..but not as bad as Canada (ie. POS Trudeau).

