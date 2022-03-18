WASHINGTON — Call him a disappointed extrovert. President Joe Biden had to settle for meeting virtually, Thursday, with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin after the visiting leader’s positive test for COVID-19 scrambled plans to mark St. Patrick’s Day at the White House.
“I’m really deeply sorry for the inconvenience that we have to meet virtually this year,” Biden said to Martin, who dialed in by video link while isolating at Blair House across the street from the White House. The traditional crystal bowl of shamrocks gifted to the US president was displayed next to the television monitor set up next to Biden’s chair in the Oval Office.
“I’m doing good, and I think that reminds of the vaccines and that the vaccines prevent severe illness,” Martin told Biden.
Biden and Martin joined to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has jolted the world and brought the US and its European allies to unite in condemnation and in placing stiff sanctions on Russia.
“We have to be united,” Biden said. “We certainly are. But Putin’s brutality and what his troops are doing in Ukraine is just inhumane.”
Martin said he saluted Biden’s leadership in marshaling democracies against what he called an “unjustifiable and immoral war,” “It’s firm, it’s determined, it’s measured, it’s strong,” Martin said.
Biden also reaffirmed US support for the Good Friday accords, which were signed, in 1998, and helped end sectarian violence that had raged for three decades over the issue of Northern Ireland unifying with Ireland or remaining part of the United Kingdom.
The virtual meeting kicked off the first in a day-long set of festivities that have been reimagined after the Irish leader’s diagnosis.
Biden, meanwhile, said he was glad to briefly see Martin “for seven and a half minutes” at the event.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines “close contact” with an infected person as spending 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period. The CDC says people with “close contact” do not need to quarantine if they are up to date on their vaccines, but they should wear a well-fitting mask around other people for 10 days after their contact.
“We’re very, very sad that on St. Patrick’s Day the Taoiseach has this diagnosis,” Pelosi said.
The lunch proceeded with many members present. Introducing Biden at the lunch, Pelosi joked that while she is Italian herself, “I do have Irish grandchildren.” She led the bipartisan crowd in toast to Biden’s health after the president’s remarks.
