WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Joe Biden visited one disaster site after another this summer — from California wildfires to hurricane-induced flooding in Louisiana and New York — he said climate change is “everybody’s crisis” and America must get serious about the “code red” danger posed by global warming.
In many ways, the president is making up for lost time.
Biden and Democrats are pursuing a sweeping $3.5 trillion federal overhaul that includes landmark measures to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in what would be the most consequential environmental policies ever enacted, after years of fits and starts.
Sidelined after the former administration withdrew from the landmark Paris climate accord — the 2015 global effort to confront climate change — the US has returned to the arena, with Biden promising world leaders in April that the US would cut carbon pollution in half by 2030.
But following through on Biden’s climate goals depends in large part on passage of the Democratic package, and it will take the White House’s heft to close the deal between centrist and progressive lawmakers, including disputes over its climate provisions.
“That’s where he earns his legacy,” Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., said of Biden.
As Democrats rush to finish a package that touches almost all aspects of American life, the proposals related to climate change are proving to be a sticking point, particularly among key centrist lawmakers.
The president met separately Tuesday with Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona as Democrats chip away at the package’s overall price tag and marshal support. With Republicans in lockstep against the plan, Democrats have few votes to spare as they try to pass it on their own.
“This is Speaker Pelosi’s grand socialist agenda to destroy freedom and embolden our enemies on the backs of American families,” said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers of Washington state, the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce panel.
Yet, for many Democrats, and voters who elected them — the climate provisions are among the most important elements of the sweeping bill. A poll last month by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 83% of Democrats are very concerned about climate change, compared with just 21% of Republicans.
Biden is a weak and clueless "liar" (a political requirement for most politicians). Climate change is the rally call for the Woke morons...that are usually the younger generation. The massive debt the younger generation will placed upon their backs is "extremely overwhelming". I find it ironic that the younger generation supports so many of the "insane policies" of the Democrats. I am not going to lie...most of you are going to "look good from behind a fence".
