UNITED NATIONS — President Joe Biden declared at the United Nations, on Wednesday, that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the international body with its war in Ukraine as he summoned nations around the globe to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.

Delivering a forceful condemnation of Russia’s seven-month invasion, Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians and its efforts to erase Ukraine and its culture “should make your blood run cold.” He referenced President Vladimir Putin’s announcement, Wednesday, that he had ordered a partial mobilization of reservists, a deeply unpopular step that sparked protests in Russia.

