US Africa Summit Jill Biden

Kalkidan Tadesse, an alumna of USAID's Young African Leaders Initiative, speaks as first lady Jill Biden hosts spouses of African leaders as part of the U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit at the REACH at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is making his case to African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States can be a critical catalyst to their growing continent in the years ahead.

Biden, on Wednesday, presented his vision during the three-day US-Africa Leaders Summit, an effort to narrow a trust gap with Africa that has widened over years of frustration about America’s commitment to the continent. The Biden administration is pitching the US as a reliable and quality partner to help promote fair and democratic elections and push critical health and energy growth.

