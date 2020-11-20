WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden expressed concern Thursday that President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to block the peaceful transition of power at the White House has hindered the flow of information about programs to fast-track a Coronavirus vaccine.
“Unfortunately, my administration hasn’t been able to get everything we need,” the president-elect said during a video conference with the National Governors Association’s leadership team, which includes five Republicans and four Democrats.
He specifically cited Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s partnership with private pharmaceutical companies to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
The president-elect promised state leaders he would “make sure you get the resources you need ... to beat this virus” and said he would hold similar meetings with governors frequently going forward.
Biden noted afterward that 10 governors had imposed statewide mask mandates to slow the spread of the Coronavirus, calling it not a partisan issue but a “patriotic duty.”
