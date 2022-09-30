WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, on Thursday, said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a “substantial loss of life.”

Biden said the storm could end up as the “deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history.”

