WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering 2,000 US-based troops to Poland and Germany and shifting 1,000 more from Germany to Romania, demonstrating to both allies and foes America’s commitment to NATO’s eastern flank amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Pentagon said, Wednesday.
Russia fired back with a sharply worded objection, calling the deployments unfounded and “destructive.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin also had a new telephone exchange with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But readouts from both governments showed no progress with Putin saying the West was giving no ground on Russia’s security concerns and Johnson expressing deep concern about Russia’s “hostile activity” on the Ukrainian border.
The Biden administration is aiming to demonstrate US resolve without undermining efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Biden notably has not sent military reinforcements to the three Baltic countries on NATO’s eastern flank — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — that are former states of the Soviet Union.
WoW what a POS Biden is, protecting Ukraines Border and "Not" America's border. That's because illegal immigrants keep wages down, and usually vote for Democrats...looks like that may change...Seems that even illegal immigrants know Biden is a POS, and a Parasite. Illegal immigrants want to work, and if they are taking jobs that our children do not want...then more power to them. But you must be fair to those that jumped through the hoops and came here legally...lets find a way to speed up the legal immigration procedures...C'mon man it's 2022 let's drop the B.S. excuses Dirtbags (both (D) & (R)).
