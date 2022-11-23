Biden White House Holidays

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Ronald Parker, Chairman of the National Turkey Federation, left, speaks next to Chocolate, the national Thanksgiving turkey, left, during a pardoning ceremony at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Chip, the national Thanksgiving turkey, is at bottom right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden continued a 75-year tradition, Monday, and pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys named after his favorite flavor of ice cream while cracking jokes about his political party’s better-than-expected performance in this month’s midterm elections.

“The votes are in, they’ve been counted and verified,” Biden said as he welcomed turkeys Chocolate and Chip before hundreds of people gathered on the South Lawn in unseasonably cold weather. “There’s no ballot stuffing. There’s no fowl play. The only red wave this season’s gonna be if German shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.