WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, on Monday, announced he’s designating Qatar a major non-NATO ally, a largely symbolic honor but one that was meant to convey his administration’s gratitude for the tiny Persian Gulf nation’s assistance during last year’s US evacuations in Afghanistan and assistance in ending last year’s Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
Biden announced the designation during a meeting with the ruling leader of Qatar at the White House on Monday. It come as he looks for the gas-rich nation to step up once again to help the West as it faces the prospect of a European energy crunch if Russia invades Ukraine.
“Qatar is a good friend and a reliable partner,” Biden said. “I’m notifying Congress that I will designate Qatar as a major non NATO ally to reflect the importance of the relationship. It’s long overdue.”
The move could be helpful in Qatar’s bid to get US approval for a more than $500 million sale of MQ-9 Reaper drones. The request has been languishing since 2020, when Trump was still in office.
A senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the decision, said the non-NATO ally designation was not tied to Biden’s hopes for Qatar to help it and European allies build its energy contingency plan should Russia invade Ukraine. The official, who not authorized to comment publicly, said the designation for Qatar’s help in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
Qatar played a central role in aiding last summer’s US military evacuations of Afghan helpers and US citizen in Afghanistan, hosts the biggest American air base in the Middle East and served as a go-between with the Taliban for the last three US administrations as they tried to wind down America’s longest war.
The country was also an essential go-between with Hamas during last year’s 11-day conflict that administration officials had worried have turned into a longer and bloodier war.
Now, with some 100,000 Russian troops massed at the Ukraine border, experts say Qatar — the world’s second-biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, or LNG — is eager to help Biden again but might only be able to offer limited assistance if Russia further disrupts the flow of energy supplies to Europe.
“Qatar sees this as an opportunity to further improve its relationship with the US after Afghanistan,’ ” said Yesar Al-Maleki, an energy economist at the Middle East Institute in Washington. “But it is going to be very hard to do because there isn’t excess supply.”
Qatar is already producing at full capacity with much of its supply under contract to Asia. Even if some Pacific allies of the US — including India, Japan and South Korea — are persuaded to divert some LNG orders it has contracted to Europe, it will only have a small impact in softening the blow, according to energy analysts.
