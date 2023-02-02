Biden Classified Documents

FILE - U.S. Secret Service agents are seen in front of Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Del., home on Jan. 12, 2021. The FBI is conducting a planned search of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents. That's according to a statement from Biden's personal lawyer. (Shannon McNaught/Delaware News Journal via AP, File)

 Shannon McNaught

WASHINGTON — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Wednesday, without finding any classified documents, the president’s attorney said. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden’s time as vice president for review.

The search, disclosed by Biden’s personal lawyer, was the latest discomfiting moment for a president who has sought to contrast his sensitivity to rule-following with that of his predecessor Donald Trump, who faces a criminal investigation into his handling of classified documents.

