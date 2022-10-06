Iran

A woman flashes a victory sign as she walks around in the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly wearing her mandatory Islamic veil too loosely. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

 Vahid Salemi

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has hit back at Iran over the government’s brutal crackdown on antigovernment protests. He’s praised the “brave women of Iran” for demanding basic rights and signaled that he’ll announce more sanctions against those responsible for violence against protesters in the coming days.

The outpouring of anger — largely led by young women and directed at the government’s male leadership — has created a seminal moment for the country, spurring some of the largest and boldest protests against the country’s Islamic leadership seen in years.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Do you think if Biden (Sniffles) licks the Iranians boots they will accommodate him...? Or do you think they will "Spit" in his face... like the Saudia's did...?

