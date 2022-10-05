Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a reception to celebrate the Jewish new year in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss their next steps after North Korea conducted its longest ever test launch by firing a nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan.

The White House in a statement said the leaders condemned North Korea’s missile test in the “strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region, and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

Jimzan 2.0
The North Koreans did not like Obama...they knew he was weak. Seems North Koreans don't like Biden (the Pedophile) either, who is the weakest President ever. We are very close to going to war.....You can thank the Parasite politicians for that...Until then, enjoy the soaring gas prices, and soaring inflation...and enjoy watching our economy tank.

