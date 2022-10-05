WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss their next steps after North Korea conducted its longest ever test launch by firing a nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan.
The White House in a statement said the leaders condemned North Korea’s missile test in the “strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region, and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.”
The White House said the leaders agreed to coordinate an immediate and longer-term response together, as well as with South Korea, and with the international community. They also vowed to work to limit North Korea’s “ability to support its unlawful ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs.”
North Korea has test-fired about 40 missiles over about 20 different launch events this year as its leader, Kim Jong Un, refuses to return to nuclear diplomacy with the United States, but Tuesday’s test was the most provocative yet.
Tuesday’s launch is the fifth round of weapons tests by North Korea in the past 10 days. The testing spree is an apparent response to two sets of military drills — one between Washington and Seoul and the other involving Washington, Seoul and Tokyo — off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast, last week.
Earlier, Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with his counterparts, Japanese Secretary General Akiba Takeo and South Korea National Security Office Director Kim Sung-han, to discuss the North Korean provocation.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to detail potential responses being weighed but underscored that administration officials stood ready to hold talks with North Korea without preconditions. The administration has repeatedly appealed to the North through backchannels but Pyongyang has been unresponsive.
“It’s unfortunate that the DPRK has not responded to our outreach,” she said.
Biden and Kishida also discussed the cases of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea, according to the White House.
Biden administration officials have become increasingly concerned about North Korea efforts to provoke the US and its Pacific allies.
(1) comment
The North Koreans did not like Obama...they knew he was weak. Seems North Koreans don't like Biden (the Pedophile) either, who is the weakest President ever. We are very close to going to war.....You can thank the Parasite politicians for that...Until then, enjoy the soaring gas prices, and soaring inflation...and enjoy watching our economy tank.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.