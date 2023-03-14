Silicon Valley Bank

Jessika Harville, center, and Michele Barry, right, wait for the Silicon Valley Bank to open in Palo Alto, Calif., on Monday, March 13, 2023. The federal government intervened Sunday to secure funds for depositors to withdraw from Silicon Valley Bank after the banks collapse. Barry and Harville were waiting in line to withdraw funds. (AP Photo/ Benjamin Fanjoy)

 Benjamin Fanjoy

NEW YORK — President Joe Biden insisted Monday that the nation’s banking system was safe, seeking to project calm after the collapse of two banks stirred fears of a broader upheaval and prompted regulators to offer emergency loans to banks to stave off additional failures.

“Your deposits will be there when you need them,” Biden said.

Tags

(2) comments

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Bon Appetit ;)

Add Reply
Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Biden is a Lying POS...C'mon Man, has the Pedophile ever told the truth..? Kamattress is a Joke, and Inflation is about to tear America apart.... Might I suggest some Jolly-time Cheddar Cheese Popcorn...with a potatoes Skin appetizer, and a Harris Ranch Ribeye (Prime) with a rice pilaf, and Squash and Red Onions sides.... It doesn't get any better than this. ;)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.