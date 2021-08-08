WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — After more than six months of work combating the Coronavirus, negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill and repairing the US image abroad, President Joe Biden should be heading out on vacation and a traditional August break from Washington.
But with legislative work on the infrastructure bill keeping the Senate in session for a second straight weekend, and likely through next week, Biden hasn’t gone far — just home to Wilmington, Delaware, as he has done most weekends since taking office.
“Every president is always working no matter where they are,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, explaining that presidents can’t ever really tune out.
Biden will spend some of next week at the White House before he decamps again, either for Delaware — he also owns a home in Rehoboth Beach — or Camp David, the official presidential retreat in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains, Psaki said.
The modern president is never completely free from work, tethered by secure telephone lines and other technology with a coterie of top aides and advisers always close by.
Like his predecessors, Biden travels with a large entourage of aides, Secret Service agents and journalists in an unmistakable motorcade of more than a dozen dark vehicles.
While the work is 24/7, presidents can — and very often do — change their surroundings when the August heat and humidity rise and Washington empties out.
George W. Bush often spent August clearing brush in the 100-degree heat that baked his central Texas ranch. Barack Obama worked on his golf game on the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard. Donald Trump spent time at his home on his private golf club in central New Jersey.
Even when on a so-called vacation, presidents are still receiving briefings on national security, the economy and other issues, attending to matters of state and mapping future plans.
Biden and his aides are likely to discuss a range of issues, including getting the $1 trillion infrastructure bill through the Senate, strategizing next steps to counter surging Coronavirus infections and eyeing the Aug. 31 deadline for the US pullout from Afghanistan.
“I would say a vacation for a president really means working two-thirds of a day as opposed to what they might do in Washington, giving themselves a little bit more time, perhaps for a round of golf in the afternoon or for lounging on a beach for a few hours,” said Jeffrey Engel, director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University.
“But a president’s never off duty,” Engel added. Bush, for example, would “sort of symbolize the vacation by having his regular morning security briefing at 8 a.m. instead of at 7 a.m.”
With luck, no crises will upend Biden’s trip, whenever he decides to leave Washington for longer than a long weekend.
Trump’s first impeachment trial loomed over his 2019 Christmas holiday at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. He spent much of his final winter holiday in office stewing over his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, a loss he has refused
to acknowledge.
