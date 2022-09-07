WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden excoriated “MAGA Republicans” and the extreme right, on Monday, pitching personal Labor Day appeals to swing-state union members who he hopes will turn out in force for his party in November. “The middle class built America,” Biden told a workers’ gathering at park grounds in Milwaukee. “Everybody knows that. But unions built the middle class.” Later Monday, he flew to West Mifflin, outside Pittsburgh — returning to Pennsylvania for the third time in less than a week and just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally in the state. The unofficial start of fall, Labor Day also traditionally starts a political busy season where campaigns scramble to excite voters for Election Day on Nov. 8. That’s when control of the House and Senate, as well some of the country’s top governorships, will be decided. Trump spoke Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, near Scranton, where Biden was born. The president made his own Wilkes-Barre trip last week to discuss increasing funding for police, to decry GOP criticism of the FBI after the raid on Trump’s Florida estate and to argue that new, bipartisan gun measures can help reduce violent crime. Two days after that, Biden went to Independence Hall in Philadelphia for a prime-time address denouncing the “extremism” of Trump’s fiercest supporters. Trump has endorsed candidates in key races around the country and Biden is warning that some Republicans now believe so strongly in Trumpism that they are willing to undermine core American values to promote it. The president said Thursday that “blind loyalty to a single leader, and a willingness to engage in political violence, is fatal to democracy.” Trump responded during his Saturday rally that Biden is “an enemy of the state.” Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted Monday that Biden “is the most anti-worker president in modern history,” noting that high inflation had taken a bite out of American wages, income and savings. During his address in Milwaukee, Biden said “Not every Republican is a MAGA Republican” but singled out those who have taken Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign cry to dangerous or hateful lengths. He highlighted episodes like last year’s mob attack on the US Capitol. He said that many in the GOP are “full of anger, violence, hate, division.” “But together we can, and we must, choose a different path forward,” Biden said. “A future of unity and hope. we’re going to choose to build a better America.” The crowd jeered loudly as the president repeatedly chided Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin for voting against a Democratic-backed measure meant to lower prescription drug prices. The president also suggested Johnson and other congressional Republicans were willing to undermine Social Security. Unions endorsements helped Biden overcome disastrous early finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire to win the 2020 Democratic primary, and eventually the White House. He has since continued to praise the labor movement as president. Mary Kay Henry, president of the 2 million-member Service Employees International Union, called Biden’s championing of unions heading into the midterm elections “critical” and said workers must “mobilize in battlegrounds across the country to ensure that working people turn out.” “We’re really excited about the president speaking directly to workers about, if he had the opportunity, he’d join a union,” Henry said. She added: “This president has signaled which side he’s on. And he’s on the side of working people. And that matters hugely.” In Pennsylvania, Biden addressed members of the United Steelworkers and noted that Trump is a “former, defeated president.” Referencing Trump’s persistent, false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Biden said, “You can’t love the country and say how much you love it when you only accept one of two outcomes of an election: Either you won or you were cheated.” Both of the perennial presidential battleground states Biden visited Monday may provide key measures of Democrats’ strength before November. With inflation still raging and the president’s approval ratings slightly better but remaining low, how much Biden can help his party in top races — and how much candidates want him to try — remains to be seen. That was on display in Milwaukee, where Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is trying to unseat incumbent Johnson, but didn’t appear with Biden. In the state’s other top race, Tim Michels, a construction executive endorsed by Trump, is attempting to deny Democratic Gov. Tony Evers a second term. Evers spoke at the labor event Biden addressed and briefly greeted the president backstage. “We have a president who understands the challenges facing working families,” Evers told the crowd. He said Biden “hasn’t forgotten that working families matter, not just on Labor Day, but every single day of the year.” Pennsylvania voters are choosing a new governor, with state Attorney General John Shapiro facing another Trump-endorsed Republican, Doug Mastriano, and a new senator. That race is between Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Trump-backed celebrity heart physician Mehmet Oz. Fetterman spoke with Biden before both gave speeches in West Mifflin.
Biden blasts ‘extreme’ GOP in Labor Day trips
- By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press
-
-
- 1
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- White substance coats Littlerock streets
- Sierra Highway crash kills one
- High-speed rail EIR available for viewing
- Six people arrested at sheriff’s department DUI checkpoint
- Review: In ‘Honk for Jesus,’ a megachurch mockumentary
- Palmdale hits wall in Oak Hills
- Mojave Pepsi helps Palmdale school
- Virgin Galactic adds land to 55-year lease
- Reward extended in 2017 murder case
- Lancaster’s Vision Zero takes aim at traffic fatalities, injuries
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Investigation refutes Ruffin’s claims (2)
- FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate (2)
- EPIC to provide energy to Palmdale customers (2)
- Feds prep response to Trump’s team (2)
- Californians asked to conserve power amid brutal heat wave (2)
- Teen vaccine expansion measure gets shelved (2)
- Trump Organization tax fraud trial set for October (2)
- LA County again asks judge to compel Villanueva testimony (2)
- Lawmakers adjourn in heat wave, leave governor in hot seat (2)
- State seeks to phase out gas-fueled vehicles (1)
- Feds arrest 28 in South LA gang takedown (1)
- Dems weighing DeSantis challengers (1)
- Budget to cover some out-of-state abortion travel (1)
- Nuclear extension challenged in legislative proposal (1)
- Newsom proposes extending nuclear plant’s life (1)
- Panel: AG Barr improperly withheld portions of memo (1)
- US buying Ukraine grain for hungry regions (1)
- President defends FBI, touts crime-prevention (1)
- Chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave (1)
- Biden signs climate, health care legislation (1)
- More US lawmakers visit Taiwan after Pelosi (1)
- CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidelines (1)
- Free dumping days coming up (1)
- Russia divestment promises by states go unfulfilled (1)
- Ukraine security chief: Nuclear plant a threat to the world (1)
- New bill boosts US climate credibility (1)
- Governor, lawmakers debate longer run for California nukes (1)
- Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’ (1)
- After fall of Roe, abortion protections are expanded (1)
- Lancaster’s Vision Zero takes aim at traffic fatalities, injuries (1)
- Cheney’s defeat marks the end of an era (1)
- Decision on last nuke plant could be postponed (1)
- City approves Measure AV tax grants (1)
- State’s high heat sparks fears of power outages, fires (1)
- At $249 a day, prison stays leave ex-inmates in debt (1)
- Biden blasts ‘extreme’ GOP in Labor Day trips (1)
- Protection sought for rare butteflies (1)
- Is modern environmentalism a pagan religion? (1)
- Heat persists across Southland; sweaty Labor Day expected (1)
- California may empower fast food workers (1)
- Supervisors to consider safety reviews after crash (1)
- Capitol rioter who encountered senator gets prison term (1)
- Ex-SF official sentenced to seven years (1)
- Court puts on hold Graham’s testimony in Ga. election probe (1)
- Germany exports power to France (1)
- Thousands told to flee three towns ahead of fast fire (1)
- Shake-up at CDC (1)
- Biden announces student debt plan (1)
- Former Californian pleads guilty in child mutilation-sex scheme (1)
- Medical center workers get new union pact (1)
- Paul Pelosi gets five days in jail, three years of probation in DUI (1)
- Arizona won’t wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps (1)
- Alameda County prohibits some crowd control munitions (1)
- Gascón recall effort fails (1)
- DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor (1)
- Trump’s Fla. search was years in the making (1)
- Breathing room for president, 2024 looms (1)
- New UK leader vows to tackle ailing economy (1)
- Armed man tries to breach FBI office (1)
- Gun bill fails on tactical error in state Legislature (1)
- Coalition seeks wider access to broadband (1)
- Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate (1)
- Democrats slam GOP abortion-rights backers (1)
- Trustees’ monthly stipends increased (1)
- LASD: Clerk, not judge, advanced Villanueva contempt hearing (1)
- Woman drives through playground, into water (1)
- Bryant’s widow says crash photos turned grief to horror (1)
- Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar (1)
- Brain-eating amoeba suspected in second Midwest death (1)
- Congress OKs $3.5T climate, health bill (1)
- China rejects report (1)
- Activist offers to pay for Kansas’ recount of abortion vote (1)
- Fire razes longtime Lancaster store (1)
- European anti-vax group thrives (1)
- Dems cap legislative year with climate wins (1)
- COVID precautions urged; county in ‘medium’ category (1)
- Fauci to step down (1)
- LA County urges COVID precaution over holiday (1)
- Gascón hirings seek protection at DA union appeal hearings (1)
- ‘Magic mushroom’ psychedelic may help against alcoholism (1)
- Investigation — Trump says he took the Fifth (1)
- Obstruction emerges as focus in Trump probe (1)
- At LatAm’s biggest rodeo, Brazilians don’t believe the polls (1)
- LA County offers limited monkeypox vaccinations (1)
- Study: Risk of ‘ArkStorm’ flooding vastly increased (1)
- California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill (1)
- China appears to wind down wargames near Taiwan (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
Biden "I want to unify America" then the Lying POS Pedophile works extremely hard to divide us. Biden is a Loser and the Pedo is trying desperately to retain power. Maybe Biden will steal another JFK speech, and maybe one from a British politician (google it)...Biden is Stacked Human Waste..a Liar, a Thief, a Pedophile, and the Father of a Crackhead (Hunter). Biden could care less about Ukraine...but the weasel is making a fortune "skimming" the money we are sending to Ukraine. When Money is your God....you will have no problem supporting the Pedophile...You will look the other way....When ""Dignity"" is the cost for Financial Security ...and the Democrat supporters are "Happy" to Pay it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.