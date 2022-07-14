JERUSALEM — President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, opened his first visit to the Mideast since taking office by offering anxious Israeli leaders strong reassurances of his determination to stop Iran’s growing nuclear program, saying he’d be willing to use force “as a last resort.”
The president’s comments came in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 taped before he left Washington and broadcast, Wednesday, hours after the country’s political leaders welcomed him with a red-carpet arrival ceremony at the Tel Aviv airport.
“The only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is an Iran with nuclear weapons,” Biden said. Asked about using military force against Iran, Biden said, “If that was the last resort, yes.”
US ally Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing its nuclear program, its calls for Israel’s destruction and its support for hostile militant groups across the region.
The US and Israel are expected, today, to unveil a joint declaration cementing their close military ties and strengthening past calls to take military action to halt Iran’s nuclear program. A senior Israeli official said before Biden arrived that both countries would commit to “using all elements of their national power against the Iranian nuclear threat.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity pending the formal release of the statement.
Israeli leaders made clear as they marked Biden’s arrival that Iran’s nuclear program was the top item on their agenda.
“We will discuss the need to renew a strong global coalition that will stop the Iranian nuclear program,” said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, as he greeted the Democratic president at the airport ceremony in Tel Aviv.
Biden said he would not remove Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the US list of terrorist organizations, even if that kept Iran from rejoining the Iran nuclear deal.
Sanctions on the IRGC, which has carried out regional attacks, have been a sticking point in negotiations to bring Iran back into compliance with the agreement meant to keep it from having a nuclear weapon. Iran announced, last week, that it has enriched uranium to 60% purity, a technical step away from weapons-grade quality.
(1) comment
Biden is a Liar and a Weasel...I would not trust anything the POS says.
