BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Justice Beryl Levine, the first woman appointed to the North Dakota Supreme Court, has died. She was 86.
Levine died, Saturday, at her home in San Mateo, California, with her family by her side, son David Levine said Monday. Beryl Levine had suffered a serious hip injury from a fall, last week, and her health declined, her son said.
Democratic former Gov. George Sinner appointed Levine and Herbert Meschke to the state Supreme Court, in January 1985, shortly after Sinner took office. That followed a Supreme Court battle between him and his predecessor, Republican Allen Olson, who argued over the date Sinner was to legally take office. Sinner’s victory in the dispute gave him the right to fill the two high court vacancies.
Levine was elected to a full 10-year term in 1989, and retired, in 1996.
“I’d given it my best, and it’s time to move on, and get a fresh face on the court, with the enthusiasm and devotion that a new job brings,” she said in an interview at the time.
A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Levine did not begin law school until she was 35; her children then were ages 3 to 14. She commuted to the University of North Dakota law school from Fargo, studying six to seven hours a night at home.
“We’d eat around my books,” she once told The
Forum newspaper. “It was not elegant dining. But it worked.”
Former Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle said Levine wrote significant opinions on family law and search and seizure issues during her Supreme Court career.
“She’s been a great colleague and a personal friend and confidant,” VandeWalle said, in a 1996 interview. “She really has a level of excellence that, I think, spurred all of us to be better.”
Levine graduated first in her class, in 1974, and joined a Fargo law firm. Doing mostly civil cases and handling numerous trials, she practiced law until Sinner appointed her to the Supreme Court.
