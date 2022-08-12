Obit Bert Fields

FILE - Bert Fields, an attorney for Shelly Sterling, the wife of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, talks to reporters as he arrives at a Los Angeles courthouse for a trial over the $2 billion Los Angeles Clippers sale on Tuesday, July 8, 2014, in Los Angeles. Fields, for decades the go-to lawyer for Hollywood A-listers including Tom Cruise, Michael Jackson, George Lucas and the Beatles, and a character as colorful as many of his clients, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at age 93. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

 Jae C. Hong

LOS ANGELES — Bert Fields, for decades the go-to lawyer for Hollywood A-listers including Tom Cruise, Michael Jackson, George Lucas and the Beatles, and a character as colorful as many of his clients, has died at age 93.

Fields died, Sunday, at his home in Malibu with his wife, art consultant Barbara Guggenheim, at his side, according to an announcement from Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, the law firm he helped make a Hollywood powerhouse.

