FILE - Actor and presenter Bernard Cribbins looks on after receiving the annual J M Barrie Award for a lifetime of unforgettable work for children on stage, film, television and record, at the Radio Theatre, Broadcasting House in central London, Nov. 13, 2014. Cribbins, a beloved British entertainer whose seven-decade career ranged from the bawdy “Carry On” comedies to children’s television and “Doctor Who,” has died. He was 93. Agent Gavin Barker Associates announced Cribbins’ death on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Nicholas T Ansell/PA via AP, File)

LONDON — Bernard Cribbins, a beloved British entertainer whose seven-decade career ranged from the bawdy “Carry On” comedies to children’s television and “Doctor Who,” has died. He was 93.

Agent Gavin Barker Associates announced Cribbins’ death, on Thursday.

