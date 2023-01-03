Vatican Obit Pope Benedict XVI

FILE - German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, left, head of the Vatican's watchdog body on doctrine, looks on while the head of the Armenian-Orthodox Church, Vasken I Baldyan, adjusts his hood, in Munich, Germany, in 1981. Ratzinger went on to become Pope Benedict XVI. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95. (AP Photo, File)

VATICAN CITY — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died, Saturday. He was 95.

Benedict stunned the world, on Feb. 11, 2013, when he announced, in his typical, soft-spoken Latin, that he no longer had the strength to run the 1.2 billion-strong Catholic Church that he had steered for eight years through scandal and indifference.

