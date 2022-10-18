Obit Ben Stevens

FILE - Then-Alaska State Senate President Ben Stevens, R Anchorage, talks during an interview on May 25, 2005 at the State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, died on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. He was 63. (AP Photo/David J. Sheakley, File)

 DAVID J. SHEAKLEY

JUNEAU, Alaska — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late US Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63.

The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report, Thursday evening, of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m., and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

