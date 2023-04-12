Obit Ben Ferencz

FILE - Benjamin Ferencz, Romanian-born American lawyer and chief prosecutor of the Nuremberg war crimes trials, speaks during an opening ceremony for the exhibition commemorating the Nuremberg war crimes trials in Nuremberg, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. Ferencz, the last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, who tried Nazis for genocidal war crimes and was one of the first outside witnesses to document the atrocities of Nazi labor and concentration camps as a U.S. Army soldier, died Friday evening, April 7, 2023, in Boynton Beach, Fla.,, according to St. John's University law professor John Barrett, who runs a blog about the Nuremberg trials. He had just turned 103 in March. (Armin Weigel/Pool Photo via AP, File)

 Armin Weigel

Ben Ferencz, the last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, who tried Nazis for genocidal war crimes and was among the first outside witnesses to document the atrocities of Nazi labor and concentration camps, has died. He had just turned 103 in March.

Ferencz died Friday evening in Boynton Beach, Fla., according to St. John’s University law professor John Barrett, who runs a blog about the Nuremberg trials. The death also was confirmed by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

