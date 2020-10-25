KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several hundred women marched across the capital of Belarus in heavy rain Saturday to demand the resignation of the country’s authoritarian president, continuing more than two-and-a-half months of protests against his challenged reelection to a sixth term.
The demonstrations were triggered by official results giving President Alexander Lukashenko 80% of the vote in an Aug. 9 election that the opposition insists was rigged. Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since 1994, has accused the United States and its allies of fomenting unrest in the ex-Soviet country.
The women who marched Saturday in Minsk carried umbrellas in the white and red colors of the opposition flag. They also held placards stating their professions to underline widespread opposition to Lukashenko’s 26-year rule among people of various occupations, chanting “Go away!” as a demand for the president’s resignation.
Police arrested at least 10 march participants, according to the Viasna human rights center in Belarus. Smaller anti-government demonstrations were also held in several other cities.
Daily protests in Belarus have continued despite arrests and pressure, peaking on weekends with crowds of 100,000 and more. Another big protest is set for Sunday.
The United States and the European Union have dismissed the August election as neither free nor fair and introduced sanctions against top Belarusian officials accused of vote manipulation and a crackdown on peaceful protesters.
Belarus state television said that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Lukashenko on Saturday, and the Belarusian president told Pompeo about a “national dialogue” taking place in the country. Lukashenko likely was referring to a constitutional amendment process he proposed that the opposition has dismissed as an attempt to stiflethe ongoing protests, buy time and stay in power.
The State Department said they agreed Belarusian authorities need to “engage in a meaningful dialogue with genuine representatives of civil society,” including Lukashenko’s leading election opponent, opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.