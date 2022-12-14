France Nice Terrorist Attack

FILE - People look at flowers placed on the Promenade des Anglais at the scene of a truck attack Monday July 18, 2016 in Nice, southern France. A French court on Tuesday Dec.13, 2022 convicted eight people charged in connection with a truck attack more than six years ago by an Islamic State sympathizer that killed 86 people celebrating Bastille Day in the French Riviera city of Nice. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)

 Claude Paris

PARIS (AP) — A French court, on Tuesday, convicted eight people charged in connection with a truck attack, more than six years ago, by an Islamic State sympathizer that killed 86 people celebrating Bastille Day in the French Riviera city of Nice.

The judge’s verdict followed three-and-a-half months of sometimes heart-wrenching testimony from survivors of the 2016 attack, who during the trial described the horrors and carnage they witnessed that Thursday summer night and the impact on their lives since.

