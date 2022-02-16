LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust” sued Alec Baldwin and the movie’s producers Tuesday for wrongful death.
Lawyers for the family of Halyna Hutchins announced the lawsuit filed in New Mexico in the name of Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros, at a Los Angeles news conference.
At least four other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, but this is the first directly tied to one of the two people shot.
The “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures” of Baldwin and the film’s producers “led to the death of Halyna Hutchins,” attorney Brian Panish said. A video created by the attorneys showed an animated recreation of the shooting.
Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, was pointing a gun at Hutchins during the setup for the filming of a scene for the western in New Mexico on Oct. 21 when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza.
Baldwin has said he was pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction and it went off without him pulling the trigger.
The attorneys said in the video that Baldwin had turned down training for the kind of gun draw he was doing when he shot Hutchins.
It said industry standards call for using a rubber or similar prop gun during the setup that was happening, and there was no call for a real gun.
Emails sent seeking comment from an attorney for Baldwin and a representative of the film’s other producers were not immediately returned.
Last month, nearly three months after the shooting, Baldwin turned over his cellphone to authorities in his home state of New York. They gathered information from the phone and provided it to Santa Fe County investigators, who had obtained a warrant for it.
Investigators have described “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on the “Rust” set. They have said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.
Baldwin said he does not believe he will be criminally charged in the shooting.
The film’s script supervisor and its lead camera operator, both of whom were standing a few feet away when Hutchins was shot, each filed a lawsuit over the trauma they went through.
(1) comment
Baldwin is an Idiot (IMHO). I think the POS shot her intentionally. The crew was having issues and production had almost stopped...I think Baldwin should go to Prison for the rest of his life.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.