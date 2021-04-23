Mao Ayuth, one of the few Cambodian filmmakers to survive the Khmer Rouge era, during which most artists and intellectuals were killed, and who then rose to become secretary of state in the Ministry of Information, died on April 15 in Phnom Penh, the Cambodian capital. He was 76.
Phos Sovann, a spokesman for the ministry, said the cause was complications of COVID-19.
Mao Ayuth, who was also a novelist, poet and screenwriter, began his film career in the 1960s and early ’70s, in what became known as a golden age of Cambodian cinema. Filmmaking flourished under the country’s leader at the time, Prince Norodom Sihanouk, an avid cineaste who directed his own films.
Mao Ayuth’s first film was one of the last movies to reach the screen before the fanatical communist Khmer Rouge came to power in 1975 and tried to eradicate all aspects of culture, including education, the arts and religion.
The film, “Beth Phnek Hek Troung” (“Close My Eyes, Open My Heart”), was shot with a 16mm camera that had to be wound by hand between takes. Hugely popular at the time, it tells the story of a Cambodian businessman living in France who returns home when his twin brother dies; he then falls in love with his brother’s widow, who ultimately gives
in to his advances.
Only one copy of the film was made, requiring it to be ferried from theater to theater by messenger. Its run lasted only a few weeks. Khmer Rouge forces were closing in on Phnom Penh — by some accounts the sound of artillery could be heard from within the theaters — and when the city fell on April 17, 1975, that single copy was lost.
Over nearly four years, as more than 1.7 million people were massacred, Mao Ayuth survived by hiding his background as an artist, pretending instead to be a wedding photographer.
He told his story in an interview in 2011 with Tilman Baumgärtel, a journalist and professor of media theory at the University of Applied Sciences in Mainz, Germany, who also taught for a time at the Royal University of Phnom Penh.
After a Vietnamese invasion drove the Khmer Rouge from power in 1979, Mao Ayuth returned to his craft, but by then Phnom Penh was a ghost town. There were no cinemas and no funding for filmmaking equipment.
