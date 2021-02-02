For much of his journalism career, you would never see Sekou Smith in a sport coat. Not at the NBA games he covered, not in the newsroom.
“Wearing a tie? No, never happened. Wearing a suit? Oh, you can forget about it,” said Arthur Triche, who used to work in public relations for the Atlanta Hawks and regarded Smith as his best friend.
That was until Smith started working as a multimedia reporter and analyst for NBA TV and NBA.com in 2009, when he became “the fashionista,” Triche said.
Smith’s bold clothing choices matched his reporting style: authentic, fair and unafraid, said Michael Lee, a sports reporter for The Washington Post who met Smith almost 22 years ago. While he was tough on teams, they knew it was always merited, Lee said.
“He can make enemies his friends,” he said.
Smith died of complications of the Coronavirus Jan. 26 at a hospital in Marietta, Georgia, where his family lives, according to Triche and Ayanna Smith, one of Sekou Smith’s sisters. He was 48.
Sekou Kimathi Sinclair Smith was born May 15, 1972, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Estelle Louise Smith, an information technology specialist, and Walter Alexander Smith, who was a teacher and a school principal. His parents were often present at Smith’s sporting events, of which there were many: He played basketball, tennis, soccer and football and wrestled.
Smith began his journalism career in 1994 as a part-time sports clerk at The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, while he was a student at Jackson State University. After graduating in 1997, he continued at the paper as a reporter until he moved to Indianapolis to cover the Pacers in 2001 for The Indianapolis Star. He joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to cover the Hawks in 2005, after Triche urged him to apply.
Along the way, Smith bonded with many writers, especially those who had also attended historically Black colleges and universities, including Lee and Marc Spears, an NBA writer for the ESPN website The Undefeated who befriended Smith about 20 years ago while covering the Nuggets for The Denver Post.
Along with his sister Ayanna, Smith is survived by his wife, Heather Pulliam; his sons Gabriel and Cameron; a daughter, Rielly; his father; his sisters Charmel Mack and Misti Stanton; and his brother, Eric.
