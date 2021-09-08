CrimeMap

Crimes reported for August 23, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block East Avenue J-3

ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Avenue L

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: Avenue J-7 and Division Street

BURGLARY: 20700 block East Avenue J

BURGLARY: 43300 block 30th Street West

ROBBERY: 12th Street West and Newgrove Street

ROBBERY: 45400 block Genoa Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 16th Street West

THEFT: 45400 block Genoa Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Lumber Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block 23rd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block 23rd Street West

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 10700 block East Avenue R-10

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 36900 block Auburn Court

ASSAULT: 37400 block 70th Street East

ASSAULT: 38000 block 10th Street East

THEFT: 37800 block 29th Street East

THEFT: 39500 block 11th Street West

THEFT: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West

