Crimes reported for August 23, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Avenue J-3
ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Avenue L
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue J-7 and Division Street
BURGLARY: 20700 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 43300 block 30th Street West
ROBBERY: 12th Street West and Newgrove Street
ROBBERY: 45400 block Genoa Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 45400 block Genoa Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Lumber Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block 23rd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block 23rd Street West
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 10700 block East Avenue R-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 36900 block Auburn Court
ASSAULT: 37400 block 70th Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 37800 block 29th Street East
THEFT: 39500 block 11th Street West
THEFT: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
