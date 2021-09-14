Crimes reported for August 29, 2021
ACTON
ASSAULT: 1500 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 25th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3800 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 600 block West Newgrove Street
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 800 block West Jackman Street
BURGLARY: 2500 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 43800 block Cedar Avenue
THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue J-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1600 block Woodbridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 38600 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 37th Street East
ASSAULT: 39000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 36500 block Rodeo Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
