Crimes reported for August 29, 2021

ACTON

ASSAULT: 1500 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 25th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3800 block West Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 600 block West Newgrove Street

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K-4

ASSAULT: 800 block West Jackman Street

BURGLARY: 2500 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 43800 block Cedar Avenue

THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue J-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 1600 block Woodbridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 38600 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block 37th Street East

ASSAULT: 39000 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 36500 block Rodeo Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block Fifth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Fifth Street East

